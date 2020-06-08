Teddy Bears Watched a Korean Baseball Game

As MLB continues to save their 2020 season one thing is clear if, and when that occurs, there will be nobody in attendance to watch it live.

Professional Baseball has been underway for some time now in Korea and they’ve found a way to fill the seats.

They’re playing professional baseball in Korea in front of stuffed animals. This should be a permanent change. pic.twitter.com/zWaE9fj3Uo — Eric Hynes, in the view of some experts (@eshynes) June 7, 2020

Pikachu, Winnie the Pooh and Spongebob are all there and it has sparked everyone’s interest.