Teddy Bears Watched a Korean Baseball Game

Did Baseball on TV just became more interesting?

By Darryl on the Drive

As MLB continues to save their 2020 season one thing is clear if, and when that occurs, there will be nobody in attendance to watch it live.

Professional Baseball has been underway for some time now in Korea and they’ve found a way to fill the seats.

Pikachu, Winnie the Pooh and Spongebob are all there and it has sparked everyone’s interest.

