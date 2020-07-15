Teenager Invents Watch That Warns You Before You Touch Your Face!

If you are having trouble resisting the urge to touch your face now that the coronavirus is in our lives, the new Vybpro watch can help remind you to keep your hands off!

Max Melia if from the United Kingdom and at just 15-years-old he invented a digital watch and alarm system to help with a mostly involuntary act of face touching.

Max and his mother actually came up with the idea in 2018 while trying to minimize cold and flu infections. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that Max and his mom decided to put their plan into action.

Max and his family worked with a product designer and shared the final version of the device on Kickstarter with the hopes of raising over $74,000 to help launch the watch.

Max plans to sell them in packs of two — one for each wrist — with a retail price starting at around $111.

More