Tell-All Deals Are Rolling In For Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin!

One has to ask, how are Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin going to come back from the college admission scandal? Both ladies have seen their careers take a hit already with Huffman’s latest Netflix Project currently delayed and Lori has been fired from just about every job she had…

But perhaps a positive could come from this- RadarOnline.com says offers are rolling in for Huffman and Loughlin to expose their truths about the college admissions scandal in a television tell-all that could earn them $20 million a piece!

Both leading ladies were arrested last month and charged with mail fraud in a college admission scandal. Huffman has already pleaded guilty but Lori has plead NOT guilty!