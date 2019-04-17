Listen Live

Tell-All Deals Are Rolling In For Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin!

Turning a negative into a positive!

By Dirt/Divas

One has to ask, how are Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin going to come back from the college admission scandal? Both ladies have seen their careers take a hit already with Huffman’s latest Netflix Project currently delayed and Lori has been fired from just about every job she had…

But perhaps a positive could come from this- RadarOnline.com says offers are rolling in for Huffman and Loughlin to expose their truths about the college admissions scandal in a television tell-all that could earn them $20 million a piece! 

Both leading ladies were arrested last month and charged with mail fraud in a college admission scandal.  Huffman has already pleaded guilty but Lori has plead NOT guilty!

