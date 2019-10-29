Terminator: Dark Fate, Red Carpet Cancelled Due To California Wild Fires

The Wildfires are still raging In California putting homes and lives in danger, so Paramount Pictures and Skydance decided to cancel the red carpet premier for its latest movie on Monday.

It has been rescheduled in Hollywood bring together stars of the film, including Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis.

Many celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger were forces to evacuate due to the fires.

Paramount put out a statement announcing their decision to reschedule and also to help out a bit, saying that they would be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

California is dealing with a number of large fires, prompted in part by strong winds and also by other factors, such as overall drier conditions, relating to the climate crisis.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is the latest film in the franchise that began in 1984.

It reunites Hamilton and Schwarzenegger for the first time since 1991’s “Terminator: Judgment Day.”