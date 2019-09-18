Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Announce Retirement

The athletes announced their retirement late Tuesday night in a video message posted to both of their twitter accounts.

Fittingly, the pair made the video while skating around on ice.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said. “This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?”

The pair will not disappear from our lives as they are preparing for a Canada-wide Rock the Rink Tour. The pair have been skating together for 22 years and have an impressive medal collection including;

5 Olympic medals, 2 of them gold and one of them won on Canadian soil at the 2010 Vancouver games.

Virtue said the future of Canadian ice dancing is bright, despite their departure.