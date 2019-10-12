THANKSGIVING HARVEST FESTIVAL AT SAINTE-MARIE

10am – 5pm

Sainte-Marie’s Thanksgiving Harvest Festival and Arts and Crafts Show and Sale is a fun family event, with lots of on-site activities and outstanding artisans and crafters.

The event is a regional favourite and typically includes both new and returning artisans.

Art lovers will appreciate original paintings in watercolour and oil, art cards, and Simcoe County landscape and wildlife motifs. Food is a big part of the event, and culinary fans will appreciate the special gourmet foods such as homemade fudges and baked goods, savoury jellies, chutneys, mustards, truffles, and biscotti. Farmer’s Market vendors offering pumpkins and apples will be set up at Sainte-Marie’s front entrance.

Heritage Activities

On the historic site, there will be lots of heritage activities for families to enjoy, including pumpkin decorating, traditional planting of “The Three Sisters” (corn, beans, and squash), sampling of historic foods and tea, torch-making demonstrations, corn-on-the cob, and an historic encampment. Costumed staff will share the story of the original 17th-century Jesuit mission.

Restaurant Sainte-Marie will be open on both days during the event, featuring its famous “Three Sisters Soup” adapted from an award-winning Native recipe.