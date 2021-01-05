“That 70’s Show” Actor Tanya Roberts Has Died

Tanya Robert’s death had mistakenly been reported this past weekend and confirmed by her publicist on Monday after apparently receiving confirmation from Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien.

However, on Monday afternoon, O’Brien received “a call from the hospital that confirmed that Roberts was alive and did not pass last night.” It is unclear how the miscommunication happened.

On Monday, Roberts was in critical condition and has since passed away.

Roberts, aged 65, had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after she collapsed while walking her dogs. Though not COVID related, she was on a ventilator.

Roberts was best-known as Midge Pinciotti from That ’70s Show and she also played a “Bond girl” in A View to a Kill.