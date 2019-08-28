That Time A Woman Asked Her Boyfriend To Buy Her Tampons!

A woman sent her boyfriend to the store for tampons and he had the funniest response!

A Woman named Brogan asked her boyfriend, Lewis to buy her a box of tampons, but when he got there, he wasn’t sure which ones to buy.

The Women’s hygiene section of any store can be overwhelming even for ladies. So many brands, types and sizes.

So boyfriend Lewis did what any guy would do- he sent Brogan a text!

Lewis sent his girlfriend a snap of two boxes of Tampax Compak, one was a yellow box of regular tampons and the other a green one of super sized. Alongside this, he asked: “Do u want the lemon or the lime?”

Brogan shared a screenshot of the amusing message on Twitter captioning it: “When u ask ur boyfriend to buy u tampons.”

Her post quickly went viral with people responding on social media! The tweet basically shows that some men think that tampons are flavoured!

One lady commented: “Showed my boyfriend this and he says ‘wait, are there really different flavours?’”

Another confused user said: “Wait so these are not flavours? Jesus christ this is confusing.”

A third added: “At least he’s trying.”