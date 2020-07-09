THE 15 MOST COMMON “SILVER LININGS” WE’VE FOUND IN THE PANDEMIC

Someone asked 2,000 people to name the top “silver linings” they’ve found in the crisis. Here are the 15 most common answers.

1. It’s actually SAVED you money. 28% said it has.

2. More quality time with friends and family. 28% of people also said this.

3. More free time in general.

4. A better grip on the challenges other people face. Like unemployment and childcare issues.

5. More appreciation for things you used to take for granted.

6. More grateful for your health.

7. More time to check in on people.

8. You’ve eaten healthier. Maybe because we’ve had more time to cook.

9. You’ve had a chance to reflect on what’s really important in life.

10. Being more aware of your health in general.

11. Getting back in touch with friends or family you hadn’t heard from in a while.

12. More quality time with your pets.

13. Exercising MORE than usual. 21% agreed with that.

14. It’s given you a chance to do something nice for someone.

15. You’ve learned a new skill.