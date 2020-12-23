The 2021 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Awards Honourees Are!

It’s one of music’s highest honours and the Recording Academy has revealed the 2021 recipients of the prestigious award.

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads have all been announced as honourees for this year’s GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award “celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.”

Last year, The Recording Academy honored Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe with GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Sunday, January 31, 2021, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.