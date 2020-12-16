The Alberta Government Created a COVID Mascot
It's a Nightmare Before Christmas
Alberta has launched an ad campaign, (Covidloves.ca) just ahead of the Holidays in the hopes that it will make people think twice before hosting or attending a Christmas get-together.
A scary looking COVID-19 mascot is the star of the ads.
This is how COVID is described…
MEET COVID
I love life! Going to all the places, doing all the things and spreading the fun to everyone. Bring me to your next get-together, I’d love to meet your friends and family.