Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

The Alberta Government Created a COVID Mascot

It's a Nightmare Before Christmas

By Darryl on the Drive

Alberta has launched an ad campaign, (Covidloves.ca) just ahead of the Holidays in the hopes that it will make people think twice before hosting or attending a Christmas get-together.

A scary looking COVID-19 mascot is the star of the ads.

This is how COVID is described…

MEET COVID

I love life! Going to all the places, doing all the things and spreading the fun to everyone. Bring me to your next get-together, I’d love to meet your friends and family.

Related posts

A 9 Year-Old Wrote the Most Honest Letter to Santa

Charcuterie Wreaths Are the New Christmas Trend

They Name the Snow Plow Trucks in Scotland