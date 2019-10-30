The Anti-NightMare Spray Is Here To Save The Day- Or Night Actually!

We have Monster spray for our son- The story goes (or what we tell him) is that monsters don’t like nice spells, so if the room smells good- monsters will stay away…. (Clever, right!)

Are the fears of nightmares and general “I’m scared of the dark” keeping your kids from sleeping? It’s a very common issue and is incredibly stressful for tired parents. One company has launched an anti- nightmare mist to try to help calm kids down…

This isn’t a new idea- but this company is just able to capitalize on it!

How it works is, you just need to spray it on their pillow and around the room, including under the bed and in their closet!

If you don’t want to buy it- you can make it yourself!

How to make nightmare spray!

Grab yourself a spray bottle – something recyclable and sustainable, a glass bottle perhaps and fill with water.

Mix two drops of essential oil per every 100ml of water. Lavender or rose oils are good to use, given their relaxing qualities, but other essential oils can be used as well, why not experiment and find the best fit for your little ones?

Finally you need to decorate the bottle and add some ‘secret anti monster’ ingredients. Decorate with friendly ghosts, smiley faces and lots of bright colours.