The Avengers: Endgame Move Is Three Hours And 2 Minutes Long!

The New Avengers: Endgame movie is three hours long making it the longest Mavel film yet!

It’s been a long time since a run time of a movie has been announced, but we were told if we want to see the new superhero movie, we will have to sit through hours and 2 minutes of cinematic magic!

With this announcement, the internet is exploding with chatter about the possibility of an intermission somewhere in the film! It’s been done before (in The Hateful Eight’s roadshow edition) but it doesn’t happen often..

The Godfather trilogy, and even The Lord of The Rings trilogy never ran with an intermission in their over three-hour running times

Remember when Titanic was released on VHS tape and needed to tapes to fit the entire film in?

It’s unlikely that an intermission will happen, just be prepared for a very long movie and perhaps just buy a small fountain drink this time around!

The Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th!