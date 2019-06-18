The Average Ages For Life’s Biggest Milestones!

A new study asked 2,000 adults about life’’s most special moments and when they first experienced them.

From a first kiss, a first girl or boyfriend to a first rollercoaster ride; these are the first ages for these milestones according to the study!

The average person made their first friend at ages 5, rode a bike at 7, and learned to swim at 8. The average person remembers their first kiss at the age of 15 and went to their first concert at 16 years old.

17 appears to be a big year for many; this is when the average person went on their first real date, had their first boy or girlfriends and got their first part-time job.

It was at the age of 18, that we fell in love for the first time and also had our heart broken in the same year.

According to this study, we had a lot of firsts in our 20’s. The average person moved out of their parent’s home at 21 and also went on their first road trip!

At the age of 23, we bought our first car and quit our first job.

We got fired for the first time at age 24, got engaged at 25 and married at 26! The average entrepreneur started their first business at age 30.

