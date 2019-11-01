Listen Live

The Average Cat Owner Spends 1,016 Hours A Year On Them

Pur-fect!

By Kool Parents

A new survey found the average cat owner spends over 1,000 hours a year on their cats, including time they spend feeding, petting, cuddling, and cleaning up after them.

 

The average is 19 hours and 32 minutes a week or 1,016 hours a year.

 

Here are seven more new stats . . .

1.  84% of cat owners treat their cats like part of the family.

2.  66% say that in general, they’d rather spend time with their cat than their friends.

3.  Over 75% say talking to their cat is like a form of therapy.

4.  The top qualities we love about our cats are their loyalty, playfulness, and how mild mannered they are.

5.  51% of cat owners rescued at least one of their cats.  The top places we get rescues from are animal shelters, friends, and cat-rescue organizations.

6.  The top cat-themed items we own are clothes, framed photos of our cat, cat calendars, cat cell phone cases, and sheets or blankets with cats on them.

 

7.  65% of cat owners have travelled with their cat.  Moving and driving them to your new home must have counted.

Related posts

Someone Changed The ABC Song!

Yes! Parents Do Steal Their Kids Halloween Candy, And Other Fun Facts!

Canadian Moms Are Obsessed With Instagram!