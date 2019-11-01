The Average Cat Owner Spends 1,016 Hours A Year On Them

A new survey found the average cat owner spends over 1,000 hours a year on their cats, including time they spend feeding, petting, cuddling, and cleaning up after them.

The average is 19 hours and 32 minutes a week or 1,016 hours a year.

Here are seven more new stats . . .

1. 84% of cat owners treat their cats like part of the family.

2. 66% say that in general, they’d rather spend time with their cat than their friends.

3. Over 75% say talking to their cat is like a form of therapy.

4. The top qualities we love about our cats are their loyalty, playfulness, and how mild mannered they are.

5. 51% of cat owners rescued at least one of their cats. The top places we get rescues from are animal shelters, friends, and cat-rescue organizations.

6. The top cat-themed items we own are clothes, framed photos of our cat, cat calendars, cat cell phone cases, and sheets or blankets with cats on them.

7. 65% of cat owners have travelled with their cat. Moving and driving them to your new home must have counted.