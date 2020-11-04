The Average Couple Will Argue This Many Times A Year About This!

The average couple will argue 156 times each year over where to order dinner from.

Couples will fight on average three times a week over just where to eat.

It takes an average couple seventeen minutes of deliberation before finally making a decision where dinner is coming from but 16% will take 30 minutes or more.

Even after the decision is made as to where to order from, 32% of couples will fight about who’s going to get it.

The phrase, “what do you want for dinner” is asked on average six times a week.

My husband always says “got anything to eat.”

