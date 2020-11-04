Listen Live

The Average Couple Will Argue This Many Times A Year About This!

What to Order For Dinner!

By Kool Relationships

The average couple will argue 156 times each year over where to order dinner from.

 

Couples will fight on average three times a week over just where to eat.

It takes an average couple seventeen minutes of deliberation before finally making a decision where dinner is coming from but 16% will take 30 minutes or more.

 

Even after the decision is made as to where to order from, 32% of couples will fight about who’s going to get it.

 

The phrase, “what do you want for dinner” is asked on average six times a week.

 

My husband always says “got anything to eat.”  

 

More

 

Related posts

A Third Of People Have Lied To Their Significant Other About This

A FEW NEW DATING TERMS THANKS TO CORONAVIRUS

So What’s Your Sexual Blueprint?