According to new research, the average family has missed out on 17 events this summer, including two summer camps, and two vacations. Not to mention six-day trips and seven playdates as revealed by the survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged kids.

With the ongoing pandemic, parents were forced to adapt this summer, facing a variety of unique struggles.

These struggles include keeping kids busy, trying to teach them something, and keeping them happy!

74% of parents are worried about their kid’s happiness during this pandemic, which may be why 80% of parents are trying to make the most of this summer despite restrictions.

How are parents making the most of summer?

Spending more time together: 45 percent

Going on family walks or bike rides: 41 percent

Doing movie nights at home: 40 percent

Making arts and crafts together: 38 percent

Going to local parks: 32 percent

Cooking my child’s favourite foods: 31 percent

Buying my child new toys to play with: 30 percent

Playing with activity toys with my child: 30 percent

Setting up a kiddie pool/sprinkler in the backyard: 26 percent

Taking local day trips: 23 percent

Planning a fun surprise for my child: 23 percent

