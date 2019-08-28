The Average Full-Time Working Woman Spends 21 Hours Per Week On House Work

Working women are doing way too much around the house!

It’s common knowledge that working outside the home and raising a family is a lot of work and is hard to balance.

According to scarymommy.com, one recent study found a reason many women not only feel tired, but are tired — we spend almost seven hours more than men on weekly household chores.

The American Time Use Survey (ATUS) released a study that explains that not much has changed for women in the past 100 years when it comes to taking care of the house.

The study looks at the amount of time per day last year that women worked, did household activities and engaged in leisure activities and found that women are spending 21 hours on housework each week.

And on an average day, 20% of men did nothing to help out!

To be fare, men where more likely to engage in lawn care compared to women.

The scary thing is that not much has changed in the past 100 years according this study!