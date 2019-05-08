Listen Live

The Average Mom Spends 97 Hours Per Week Parenting!

It’s no wonder you’re always tired and run down…

By Kool Mornings

A new survey of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a WEEK taking care of their children.  Which is like two-and-a-half full-time jobs.

 

Here are four more stats from the survey.

 

1.  The ten most common jobs moms take on are:  meal planner, cook, housekeeper, launderer, teacher, nurse, life coach, personal assistant, therapist, and event planner.

 

2.  The average mom spends 46 minutes a day cooking, 44 minutes on laundry, 29 minutes on arts and crafts projects, and gets less than one hour of “me time.”

 

3.  53% of moms don’t get enough sleep, and 47% feel like they don’t have time to pursue hobbies, or hang out with friends.

 

4.  69% of moms in the survey said they wish they could spend even MORE time caring for their kids.

 

