The Average Mom Spends 97 Hours Per Week Parenting!

A new survey of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a WEEK taking care of their children. Which is like two-and-a-half full-time jobs.

Here are four more stats from the survey.

1. The ten most common jobs moms take on are: meal planner, cook, housekeeper, launderer, teacher, nurse, life coach, personal assistant, therapist, and event planner.

2. The average mom spends 46 minutes a day cooking, 44 minutes on laundry, 29 minutes on arts and crafts projects, and gets less than one hour of “me time.”

3. 53% of moms don’t get enough sleep, and 47% feel like they don’t have time to pursue hobbies, or hang out with friends.

4. 69% of moms in the survey said they wish they could spend even MORE time caring for their kids.

