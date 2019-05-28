The Average Person Has Eight Moments Of Pure Joy A Week

A recent survey found the average person has 432 moments of PURE JOY a year. That’s about eight a week.

So what brings us pure joy? Some things include:

Riding the couch with your favourite snack

In the bath by yourself with a glass of wine

Going on vacation

Cuddling with your person

Shopping with your bestie

Putzing around in the garden

At the bar watching a major sporting event

Live music

watching TV with your family

singing along with the radio

