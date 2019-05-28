The Average Person Has Eight Moments Of Pure Joy A Week
A recent survey found the average person has 432 moments of PURE JOY a year. That’s about eight a week.
So what brings us pure joy? Some things include:
Riding the couch with your favourite snack
In the bath by yourself with a glass of wine
Going on vacation
Cuddling with your person
Shopping with your bestie
Putzing around in the garden
At the bar watching a major sporting event
Live music
watching TV with your family
singing along with the radio