Listen Live

The Average Person Has Eight Moments Of Pure Joy A Week

A recent survey found the average person has 432 moments of PURE JOY a year.  […]

By Kool Mornings

A recent survey found the average person has 432 moments of PURE JOY a year.  That’s about eight a week.

 

So what brings us pure joy?  Some things include:

 

Riding the couch with your favourite snack

In the bath by yourself with a glass of wine

Going on vacation

Cuddling with your person

Shopping with your bestie

Putzing around in the garden

At the bar watching a major sporting event

Live music

watching TV with your family

singing along with the radio

More

Related posts

K9 Cinemas Is Now A Thing! That’s Right, Bring Your Pooch To The Movies With You!

Man Comes Home To Find Someone Had Broken In And Cleaned Up!

New Study Says That Cold Offices Are Bad For Women