The Average Person Loses The ‘Excitement’ Of Christmas At This Age

The excitement of waking up Christmas morning is gone before your mid-twenties, with 12% admitting that they are sick of festivities before Christmas Eve.

14% of people say Christmas Day is just another day-nothing special.

By 16, the average person has lost the struggle to sleep on Christmas Eve anticipating Christmas morning.

Despite this, 76 percent believe the Christmas spirit is needed now more than ever thanks to the events of 2020.

The reasons for turning into a Grinch include:

-Not having children around

-Financial pressures

-No longer believing in Santa Claus

