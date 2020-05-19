The Average Person Will Make Six Excuses Daily!

That works out to 2,190 per year to validate their choices!

And the most popular excuse is “I’m too Tired.” That was followed by the commonly given excuse of “I don’t have enough money”, with “I don’t have enough time” rounding out the top three.

According to the new poll, two in five people make an excuse for buying something they didn’t need once a month. Over a third of people make excuses for not cleaning once a month.

The most common excuses given weekly revolve around exercise, eating healthy and running errands.

Top five most common excuses

I’m too tired: 49 percent I don’t have enough money: 48 percent I don’t have enough time: 48 percent It’s too inconvenient: 31 percent I’m too forgetful: 28 percent

Weekly situations leading to excuses

Running errands: 33 percent Exercise: 33 percent Healthy eating: 33 percent Social events: 29 percent Wearing sunscreen: 28 percent

