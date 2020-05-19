Listen Live

The Average Person Will Make Six Excuses Daily!

I would, but I don't want to!

By Kool Mornings

That works out to 2,190 per year to validate their choices!

 

And the most popular excuse is “I’m too Tired.”   That was followed by the commonly given excuse of “I don’t have enough money”, with “I don’t have enough time” rounding out the top three.

 

According to the new poll, two in five people make an excuse for buying something they didn’t need once a month.  Over a third of people make excuses for not cleaning once a month.

 

The most common excuses given weekly revolve around exercise, eating healthy and running errands.

 

Top five most common excuses

 

  1. I’m too tired: 49 percent
  2. I don’t have enough money: 48 percent
  3. I don’t have enough time: 48 percent
  4. It’s too inconvenient: 31 percent
  5. I’m too forgetful: 28 percent

 

 

Weekly situations leading to excuses

 

 

  1. Running errands: 33 percent
  2. Exercise: 33 percent
  3. Healthy eating: 33 percent
  4. Social events: 29 percent
  5. Wearing sunscreen: 28 percent

 

More!

Related posts

Men Less Likely To Wear Face Masks Because They’re ‘not cool’

ONE-THIRD OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN NAPPING WHILE THEY WORK FROM HOME

Most People in Quarantine Are Confused About What Day It Is