The Average Woman Will Spend Over $6,000 On Period Products In A Lifetime!

A Menstrual Product brand commissioned a research project conducted by OnePoll to see exactly how much the average woman is spending on one-use products.

The results found that the average woman spends $13.25 a month on menstrual products, which adds up to $6,360 in an average women’s reproductive lifetime.

The average woman’s reproductive life is between 12 and 52. If there are two woman in the house, this number doubles.

Of the 2,000 women (aged 18-55) who took part in this survey, half of them say they have at some point experienced period poverty.

Period poverty is still a huge problem in our society with many women admitting that they would skip class because of menstruation.

