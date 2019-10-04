The Ax In ‘The Shining’ Sells For $209,000 At Auction

The ax that Jack Nicholson wields in Stanely Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining” sold at auction for a remarkable 170,000 pounds, the equivalent of $209K UD, at an auction in London, according to The Independent.

Other items up for grabs at the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction included Michael Keaton’s Batsuit from the 1989 film “Batman,” armour worn by Russell Crowe in “Gladiator,” and a lightsaber used by Samuel L. Jackson in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

A sequel entitled “Doctor Sleep,” with Ewan McGregor as the grown-up son of Nicholson’s character, is set to hit theatres on Nov. 8th.