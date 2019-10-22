The Baby Shark Song Will Appear at the World Series

In Major League Baseball players choose their “walk up songs.” It’s a tune played in the stadium as the player’s approaching the plate for an at bat. Gerardo Parra of the Washington Nationals uses a song that has united both kids and adults at the game.

You’ve gotta see Gerardo Parra’s Baby Shark intro. This is WILD. pic.twitter.com/kjmb6vaoUl — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2019

I have to be honest, this looks like a blast. Everybody joining in, the actions to the song are simple. It’s contagious excitement, how could you not get into this? (Coming from a Dad who’s heard this song 100 times in a row)

Anything more wild than a ballpark full of adults and children alike singing “Baby Shark?” pic.twitter.com/buK6yJQfKj — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 16, 2019

Game 1 of the World Series goes tonight, Team Baby Shark all the way!