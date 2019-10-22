Listen Live

The Baby Shark Song Will Appear at the World Series

It's become an anthem for Washington

Darryl

In Major League Baseball players choose their “walk up songs.” It’s a tune played in the stadium as the player’s approaching the plate for an at bat. Gerardo Parra of the Washington Nationals uses a song that has united both kids and adults at the game.

I have to be honest, this looks like a blast. Everybody joining in, the actions to the song are simple. It’s contagious excitement, how could you not get into this? (Coming from a Dad who’s heard this song 100 times in a row)

Game 1 of the World Series goes tonight, Team Baby Shark all the way!

 

