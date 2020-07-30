Listen Live

The Back To School Plan Is Expected To Be Announced Today!

We've been waiting a long time for this!

By Kool Parents

This will be an exciting and also scary day as we learn when and how kids can return to class.

So far the government has laid out three options: a full return to school, a continuation of online classes, or a hybrid model that combines the two.

 

Sick Kids Has Some Advice for Schools:

 

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children has updated recommendations for a safe return to school. Its guidelines suggest a full-time, in-person return would be best for children, from educational, mental health, and social development standpoints. The hospital says the evidence is mounting that young children don’t play a significant role in spreading COVID19, compared to teens and adults.

 

The province recorded less than 100 cases yesterday, the lowest number since mid-March!

