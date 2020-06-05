The Barrie Colts Have Now Made 34,000+ Meals for Our Community

The Barrie Colts were only 3 Regular Season games away from a guaranteed spot in OHL Playoffs when everything came to a stop. Immediately management and restaurant staff at the Horsepower Sports Bar & BBQ Grill came up with a way to support Barrie.

Using money from the Barrie Colts Community Fund which is raised through sales of 50/50 tickets during homes games, meals were prepared for a variety of local charities and those most vulnerable.

Today, they reached 34,000 individual meals. Prepped, cooked, packaged and sent.

They’re receiving generous donations of food from No Frills, as well as Zehrs Supermarkets. In addition, Rockbrune Movers and AMJ Campbell have donated boxes to allow for the meals to be delivered.