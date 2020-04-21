The Barrie Colts Have Served Over 7,600 Meals in Our Community

Barrie Colts restaurant staff have been busy at the Horsepower Sports Bar & Grill…

WEEK #2 UPDATE | 7,673 MEALS SERVED | MORE TO COME NEXT WEEK |

After another five days of cooking, packaging and delivering, the staff of the Barrie Colts have served 7,673 warm meals to people in our community. Through our partnerships with Barrie Food Bank, David Busby Centre, Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre and Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie, we have been able to make a huge impact in our local community. Those without food and shelter are some of the most at risk of being affected by COVID-19. We are doing everything in our power to protect and provide for those who are most vulnerable during these uncertain times.