The Barrie Colts Have Served Over 7,600 Meals in Our Community
Prepped, packaged and delivered to those most vulnerable
Barrie Colts restaurant staff have been busy at the Horsepower Sports Bar & Grill…
WEEK #2 UPDATE | 7,673 MEALS SERVED | MORE TO COME NEXT WEEK |
After another five days of cooking, packaging and delivering, the staff of the Barrie Colts have served 7,673 warm meals to people in our community. Through our partnerships with Barrie Food Bank, David Busby Centre, Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre and Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie, we have been able to make a huge impact in our local community. Those without food and shelter are some of the most at risk of being affected by COVID-19. We are doing everything in our power to protect and provide for those who are most vulnerable during these uncertain times.
This weeks meals consisted of:
Monday – 717 Cauliflower Soup
Tuesday – 860 Pasta with Sauce
Wednesday – 711 Pork Stew
Thursday – 854 Mac n Cheese
Friday – 802 Cream of Broccoli Soup
The entire project is being conducted following all social distancing protocols. The funds were raised through the 50/50 program ran by the Barrie Community Foundation at Barrie Colts Official Facebook Page home games throughout the season. The Barrie Community Foundation, The Barrie Colts Community Fund and The Barrie Colts THANK YOU! We wouldn’t be able to do this without the support of our fans, sponsors, team and staff.
Stay safe. Stay healthy.