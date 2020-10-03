THE BAY STUDIO TOUR 2020 – 11TH ANNUAL ARTIST TOUR

This year The Bay Studio Tour 2020 hosts their 11th Annual Artist Tour. We are opening the doors of 15 unique studio locations, presenting 23 varied and talented Artists from Tiny Township, Penetanguishene and the shores of Georgian Bay. Visitors delight in the creative experiences at each Studio as we showcase our their talents in this special event. Be sure to include this in your Fall Calendars.

Painting, sculpture, pottery, jewellery, photography, fibre art, glasswork, woodwork, metalwork and mixed media will be offered.

Artists include: Nahthanha Woods, Mira Kirov, Stephen St Amand, Hilary Slater, Roger Beausoliel, Antje Gagne, Deb Grise, Joe Atikian, Barbara Simmons, Christine Marshall, Kathryn Gorman Lovelady, Brian Lovelady, Monica Ironside, Rod Prouse, Don Pettit, Cynthia Blair, Jana Caissie, Amber Blair, Jerry Kulyk, Kim Maticiw, Arthur Karasik, Laura Randall, Melanie Robitaille, The Bay Studio Tour 2020 Days and Dates of Event: Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4. Time of Event: Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm & Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Locations of Event: 15 various locations near the shores of Georgian Bay Type of Event: FREE self-guided Art Studio Tour Details: 23 juried Artists and Artisans invite you to view exceptional creations. Website: www.thebaystudiotour.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BayStudioTour

Contact: christine.wildlifegallery@bell.net