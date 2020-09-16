The ‘Best Bet’ To Beat COVID-19 This Fall

According to medical experts, flu shots are an essential first step in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and many health experts are urging as many people as possible to get these vaccines to help with the pandemic.

While the flu shot won’t protect those vaccinated against the coronavirus, it could prevent those who receive it from getting seriously ill with both the flu and coronavirus.

The best time to get your flu shot is in September or October because the shot lasts around six months and should cover the duration of the flu season.

Experts say this year’s flu season is impossible to predict. Health officials have studied Australia – where the flu season is from June to August – and noted that it was exceptionally mild, likely due to the large numbers of people staying home to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.