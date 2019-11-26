The Best Concert Tours of The Decade!

The end of 2019 will mark the end of a decade and a lot of publications are putting together their retrospective lists…

The most recent is Pollstar, which has the top 20 touring artists of the past 10 years!

U2 top the list of tours of the past 10 years earning $1,038,104,132! My god! The Rolling Stones had the number 2 spot followed by Ed Sheeran in number three.

Rounding out your top 5 were Taylor Swift and Beyonce!

U2, $1,038,104,132

2. The Rolling Stones, $929,196,083

3. Ed Sheeran, $922,361,663

4. Taylor Swift, $899,627,048

5. Beyoncé, $857,405,819

Here’s the full list