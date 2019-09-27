The Best Drink To Keep You Hydrated! And It Isn’t Water!

According to a study from Scotland’s St. Andrews University, we should be reaching for a cold glass of skim milk when we’re thirsty!

The researchers compared the hydration responses of several different drinks and found that while water (both still and sparkling) does a decent job of quenching your thirst, a beverage with a little bit of sugar, fat or protein does a better job of keeping the body hydrated longer.

There are a couple of reasons behind this. The first, according to a prof at the University, is the volume of a given drink: The more you drink, the faster the drink empties from your stomach and gets absorbed into the bloodstream, where it can dilute the body’s fluids and hydrate you.

The other, is the nutrients found in that drink. For example, milk was found to be even more hydrating than plain water because it contains the sugar lactose, some protein and some fat, all of which help to slow the emptying of fluid from the stomach and keep hydration happening over a longer period of time.

Milk also contains sodium, which acts like a sponge and holds onto water in the body!

