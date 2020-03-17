The Best Quarantine Tweets
How people are spending their isolation time
Ever wonder what people around the world are up to?
This is my idea of chill time.
Might as well watch TV together! 👶🐱#selfquarantine #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/bwxhCmEg9n
— Kia Zolgharnain⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Kiaz19) March 17, 2020
Italy, about 1 week into isolation and they’re searching for ways to keep active.
Social distancing tennis! 🎾#SelfIsolation #selfquarantine pic.twitter.com/8jUX0rB8Gi
— Kia Zolgharnain⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Kiaz19) March 17, 2020
A sock puppet show, brilliant!
Quarantine day 6. pic.twitter.com/er652Oy3Ki
— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 16, 2020
I would totally agree.
I am 30 minutes into home schooling my 6 year old. I suggest that all school teachers are paid £1m per year from now on.
— Roger Mac Ginty (@rogermacginty) March 16, 2020
Swiffer curling?
Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV
— Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020
Life at Drake’s house isn’t so bad.
Drake’s version of social distancing. 🏀
(🎥: IG/champagnepapi) pic.twitter.com/00rlrOaNaG
— theScore (@theScore) March 17, 2020
NBA stars are getting really bored.
Ja still doing intros in full uniform during the hiatus. 😅
(🎥: @JaMorant)
pic.twitter.com/EbAGWmciTX
— theScore (@theScore) March 16, 2020
Flyers Mascot Gritty found something just as valuable as gold at the bottom of the rainbow.
Leprequarantine. pic.twitter.com/CIrq0cwK51
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 17, 2020