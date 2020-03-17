Listen Live

The Best Quarantine Tweets

How people are spending their isolation time

By Darryl on the Drive

Ever wonder what people around the world are up to?

This is my idea of chill time.

Italy, about 1 week into isolation and they’re searching for ways to keep active.

A sock puppet show, brilliant!

I would totally agree.

Swiffer curling?

Life at Drake’s house isn’t so bad.

NBA stars are getting really bored.

Flyers Mascot Gritty found something just as valuable as gold at the bottom of the rainbow.

Related posts

Meet 6 Year-Old, Julian “The Pool Shark” from Innisfil

The OHL Has Suspended the Rest of the Season

Major League Baseball to Delay Season