The Best Time Of Day To Shower!

According to a new survey, 61% of people take showers in the morning. But according to research by dermatologists, its actually better for your skin to shower in the evening before bed.

Showering in the morning makes sense for both you and whoever has to be near you at work. But here’s something to consider if you are a morning shower person.

If you wait until the following morning to wash, all of the dirt, germs and toxins which accumulate on your skin throughout the day have a longer time to fester, and a greater chance of seeping into your pores. This can cause blotches, spots and even long-term damage.

So according to experts, showering in the evening really is the best option, as it helps remove all of the make-up, oil, dirt and pollutants that have accumulated throughout the day.

While the majority prefer a morning shower, to help wake them up and provides time to plan your day. Keep in mind that building in a quick rinse in the evening will prove to be very beneficial for your skin health.

