There are several familiar songs that has whistling in them, including “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5, and “Lazy Song” by Bruno Mars.

Rolling Stone put together a list of the Best Whistling Songs of all time…

Here are some of them:

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy”, Bobby McFerrin (1988)

“Good Life”, One Republic (2011)

“Walk Like an Egyptian”, The Bangles (1986)

“Centerfold”, The J. Geils Band (1982)

“Jealous Guy”, John Lennon (1971)

“The Fishin’ Hole (Theme to The Andy Griffith Show)”, Earle Hagen and Herbert Spencer (1960)