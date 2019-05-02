The Big Bang Theory Tapes Its Final Episode!
They truly went out with a "Big Bang"
Tuesday, the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory took their final bow in front of a live studio audience. The taping was filled with hugs, tears and plenty of cheers!
Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans… One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal
The cast taped their 279th episode making it the longest running TV sitcom in history!
Without revealing too much about what happens during the final episode- the cast posted many pictures to instagram!
The final show airs on May 16th
💛 Forever 💛 @kaleycuoco @kunalkarmanayyar @missmayim @therealjimparsons @sanctionedjohnnygalecki #simonhelberg