The Big Bang Theory Tapes Its Final Episode!

They truly went out with a "Big Bang"

By Dirt/Divas

Tuesday, the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory took their final bow in front of a live studio audience.  The taping was filled with hugs, tears and plenty of cheers!

 

The cast taped their 279th episode making it the longest running TV sitcom in history!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💫 Final bows tonight 💫 @bigbangtheory_cbs

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on

Without revealing too much about what happens during the final episode- the cast posted many pictures to instagram!

The final show airs on May 16th 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💛 Forever 💛 @kaleycuoco @kunalkarmanayyar @missmayim @therealjimparsons @sanctionedjohnnygalecki #simonhelberg

A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on

