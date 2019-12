This is a good time to set a few New Year’s resolutions for your CAREER . .

A new survey found about nine out of 10 people say they have resolutions or goals for their career next year.

And here are the six most popular ones . . .

1. Get a raise, 42%.

2. Learn a new work-related skill, 33%.

3. Get a promotion, 32%.

4. Be more productive at work, 30%.

5. Look for a new job, 23%.

6. Start your own business, 20%.

