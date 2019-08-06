The Biggest Poutine World Record Broken In Quebec

Cheesemakers is Warwick, Quebec may have just broken the record for the World’s largest Poutine- weighing in at 3,034-Kilos.

The Monster Poutine was made with 7,000 Potatoes, 2,000 pounds of cheese curds and about 17,600 ounces of sauce.

The event was held on June 20th and had over 100 volunteers and restaurant co- founders Alexander Auger and Yves Junior Boissonneault.

This effort broke the previous record of 1,300 pounds achieved in 2012.

