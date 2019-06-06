The Biggest Stresses For Parents

According to childcare.co.uk who took a survey of nearly 4000 parents to find out what their biggest stresses are-it all comes down to tidy and tired!

As well as stress, parents were asked about their mental health with two-fifths of parents believing that their mental health imposes negative affects on their family!

60% of parents said that a messy house causes a lot of their stress and 55% of parents said lack of sleep was their biggest worry.

30% of parents said that finding the right childcare stresses them out the most!

These stresses are affecting our mental health- statistics from the Mental Health Foundation found that approximately 68% of women and 57% of men with mental health problems are parents.

