The Biggest Turn Offs For Men And Women In The Bedroom!
IllicitEncounters.com – a website for those wanting to have affairs – completed a survey of 2,000 people looking for their biggest turn-offs…
Turn offs in the bedroom for Women.
- Bad technique and being inappropriate were among the top issues.
- Talking about sex with the ex
- Men thinking that sex is over once they orgasm
- Bad breath or BO
- Having sex like your making a porn flick
Turn offs in the bedroom for Men.
- A woman’s confidence levels
- Women who insist on having the lights off
- When women are silent or motionless during sex
- Unattractive Undies
- Being too clingy
- Poor grooming habits
Both men and women agree on these points:
- Pets in the bedroom
- Cheating was a big turn off