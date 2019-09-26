Listen Live

The Biggest Turn Offs For Men And Women In The Bedroom!

By Kool Mornings

IllicitEncounters.com – a website for those wanting to have affairs – completed a survey of 2,000 people looking for their biggest turn-offs…

 

Turn offs in the bedroom for Women.

 

  • Bad technique and being inappropriate were among the top issues.
  • Talking about sex with the ex
  • Men thinking that sex is over once they orgasm
  • Bad breath or BO
  • Having sex like your making a porn flick 

 

 

 

 

Turn offs in the bedroom for Men.

 

 

  • A woman’s confidence levels
  • Women who insist on having the lights off
  • When women are silent or motionless during sex
  • Unattractive Undies
  • Being too clingy
  • Poor grooming habits

 

 

 

Both men and women agree on these points:

  • Pets in the bedroom
  • Cheating was a big turn off

