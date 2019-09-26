The Biggest Turn Offs For Men And Women In The Bedroom!

IllicitEncounters.com – a website for those wanting to have affairs – completed a survey of 2,000 people looking for their biggest turn-offs…

Turn offs in the bedroom for Women.

Bad technique and being inappropriate were among the top issues.

Talking about sex with the ex

Men thinking that sex is over once they orgasm

Bad breath or BO

Having sex like your making a porn flick

Turn offs in the bedroom for Men.

A woman’s confidence levels

Women who insist on having the lights off

When women are silent or motionless during sex

Unattractive Undies

Being too clingy

Poor grooming habits

Both men and women agree on these points:

Pets in the bedroom

Cheating was a big turn off

