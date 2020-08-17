THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS HAS A RESCHEDULE DATE

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards was postponed in April and has now been rescheduled for October 14th. The show’s format is still undecided but singer Kelly Clarkson will be back for her third straight year as host.

The BBMAs are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement.

The Billboard Music Awards were originally set to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas but were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.