The Billboard Music Awards Will Celebrate En Vogue!

Kelly Clarkson is set to host this year’s awards that are scheduled for October 14th.

BTS. Demi Lovato and Sia have been added to the list of performers!

Previously announced to perform, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Country star Luke Combs will also be taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

Legendary R&B group En Vogue, will be celebrating their 30th anniversary by performing their 1992 classic, “Free Your Mind.”