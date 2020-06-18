The Bold And The Beautiful Resumes Production With Some New Extras On Set

The long-running soap will become the first to resume full production on June 17th since lockdown began in mid-March. The soap will be complying with social distancing policies with a little help from some blow-up dolls! Part of the social distancing guidelines means that there will be less sexy time between two actors.

Bradley Bell, the executive producer, and head writer told Forbes during an interview that they will be cutting out all kissing. They will be using technology to make it appear as if two actors are about to lock lips. The actors will actually be shooting the scene by themselves.

So what about the sex scenes?

“We have some lifelike blow-up dolls that have been sitting around here for the past 15 years, that we’ve used for various other stories — like when people were presumed dead,” Bell explained. “We’re dusting off the dolls and putting new wigs and make-up on them and they’ll be featured in love scenes.”

Actors will also be able to bring in their partners to shoot the sex scenes and the editors will do the rest!