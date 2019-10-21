The Brady Bunch Kids Will Reunite For A Christmas Special!

After HGTV made over the Brady Home, the six original Brady kids (who are no longer kids) are said to celebrate the holiday season in the newly renovated home. A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition will air on HGTV on Monday, December 16th at 10pm ET/PT.

A Very Brady Renovation first premiered in September, bringing all six Brady kids together for the first time in fifteen years and pairing them with HGTV designers to help renovate the house that served as the famous facade of their TV home on the series from 1969 to 1974. (All the interior scenes were filmed on a separate soundstage.)