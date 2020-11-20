The Brand New Shawn Mendes/Justin Bieber Song is Here

Two of the most popular artists in the world right just collaborated. Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber team up for this new song called, “Monster.”

During the song Bieber & Mendes are reflecting on the highs and lows of fame.

“Monster” will appear the album, “Wonder” which Shawn Mendes is dropping December 4th.

Shawn Mendes is set to release his new documentary, (called “In Wonder”) it’s coming to Netflix on November 23rd ahead of his new album “Wonder” on December 4th.