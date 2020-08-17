The Break In At Ellen DeGeneres’ Home In July Was An Inside Job, According To Reports

Back in July, Ellen’s California home was broken into with the thief or thieves making off with watches and jewelry.

As a result, the neighbourhood association leaders who also represent Oprah and Ariana Grande sent a newsletter to their other celebrity residents to say not to worry about more robberies taking place.

“If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I’d have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything,” the newsletter read. “According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job.”