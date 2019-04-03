Listen Live

The Burrito Blanket Is Here, Because Who Doesn’t Want To Wrap Themselves Up Like A Taco!

Add some orange pillows to look like cheese!

By Kool Mornings

The blanket looks like a real tortilla wrap…

The burrito blanket is 59 inches long (about 5 feet), which makes it big enough to wrap around your entire body, share with a friend, or spread out on in the grass or sand. It is made from 100% soft microfibre and is printed on both sides.  Want one?

Here’s how to get it! Click here!

 

