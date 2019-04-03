The Burrito Blanket Is Here, Because Who Doesn’t Want To Wrap Themselves Up Like A Taco!
Add some orange pillows to look like cheese!
The blanket looks like a real tortilla wrap…
The burrito blanket is 59 inches long (about 5 feet), which makes it big enough to wrap around your entire body, share with a friend, or spread out on in the grass or sand. It is made from 100% soft microfibre and is printed on both sides. Want one?
Here’s how to get it! Click here!
lmaoooo i just got home and this was inside a package addressed for me. amazing pic.twitter.com/kU4ByxAnA7
— katrina (@katreenawhh) March 28, 2019