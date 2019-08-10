The Buzz About Bees

Cost: FREE!

Did you know that Canada is home to over 800 species of native bees; from big bumblebees buzzing from flower to flower, to tiny sweat bees that may visit you on the hottest days of summer. Learn how to tell apart bumblebees in the field at one of our beautiful protected properties and help discover which bees call it home.

There are two sessions, 12:30pm-2:30pm and 3pm-5pm

