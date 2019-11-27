The Card Game ‘UNO’ Has Changed Colours

As American families gather around the table this week, it will be a time to say thanks and embrace quality time together.

Until that one drunk Uncle declares his love for President Trump, then the gloves are off!

The unstable American political divide could even carry into a game of ‘UNO.’ Traditionally played with red and blue cards, (Democrat and Republican colours.)

For a limited time, (likely just through American Thanksgiving) Mattel has scrapped red & blue for orange and purple.

UNO has gone “nonpartisan” with “no taking sides!”

UNO has changed the game so that families will get along during American Thanksgiving!