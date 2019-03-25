Listen Live

The Cast of Clueless Like, Totally Had a Reunion

Oh my god, I am totally buggin...

By Darryl on the Drive

The movie Clueless turns 25 next year (WHAT?)

Over the weekend several cast members got together at a Comic Con. Including “Cher,” Alicia Silverstone, “Josh,” Paul Rudd “Murray,” Donald Faison and “Travis,” the stoner skater dude played by Breckin Meyer.

Considering everything 90’s, (except plaid) has been coming back the cast were asked about a possible Clueless sequel; They claim there is no serious talk of one but a reboot could be possible.

“Do you prefer fashion victim or ensembly challenged?” Ouch, cher that was harsh! Fans of the movie obviously dressed appropriately for this reunion.

